Eric Azares

Floating Action Button - Add Media V.2

Eric Azares
Eric Azares
  • Save
Floating Action Button - Add Media V.2 material design google android nexus lollipop menu action button material design
Download color palette

Updated: I increased the value for the white overlay.

Floating promoted action button reveals options to add a photo, video, text, or location. This could appear in a blogging or travel application. The design uses Google's Material Design patterns such as ripple effect, animation curves and promoted action button.

Front view still 2x
Rebound of
Floating Action Button - Add Media
By Eric Azares
View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Eric Azares
Eric Azares

More by Eric Azares

View profile
    • Like