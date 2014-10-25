Alex Pate

Enjoy Derwentwater Campaign Page

Enjoy Derwentwater Campaign Page web design typography ui dark
Screenshot from a case study/campaign page I'm working on for the new portfolio.

Currently working on animating the background layers in.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
