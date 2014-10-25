Eric Azares

View Contact from List - Version 2

View Contact from List - Version 2 material google mobile android lollipop nexus transition material design
Updated version with faster avatar transition animation.

Rebound of
View Contact from List
By Eric Azares
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
