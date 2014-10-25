Tamás Gergócs

Humanist Coder Logo

Tamás Gergócs
Tamás Gergócs
  • Save
Humanist Coder Logo logo brand
Download color palette

First variant from the logo and typography.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Tamás Gergócs
Tamás Gergócs

More by Tamás Gergócs

View profile
    • Like