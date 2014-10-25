jucha

What if... Microsoft thinks different

jucha
jucha
  • Save
What if... Microsoft thinks different animation css computer login password microsoft windows apple
Download color palette

What would have happened if... Microsoft thought different?
If Microsoft had develop their own computers like Apple.
I think it would be cool. And you?

I also created this CSS animation :
http://codepen.io/chipscompany/pen/rDzLq

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
jucha
jucha

More by jucha

View profile
    • Like