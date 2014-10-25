Eriks Cernevskis

The Father's Shadow

The Father's Shadow darth vader star wars riga spikeri latvia fishing river bridge
The Father's Shadow is always right behind us.
Full illustration here - http://bit.ly/1DbGgKH

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
