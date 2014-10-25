Chris Hood

Squeegee

Chris Hood
Chris Hood
  • Save
Squeegee design illustration logo screenprint refresh squeegee ink
Download color palette

In the process of coming up with some new ideas for the re-launch of Back to Back Press and came up with this little logo refresh. May get used on some badges, bags or some other stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Chris Hood
Chris Hood

More by Chris Hood

View profile
    • Like