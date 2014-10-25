10 iPhone6 Mock-Ups for Photoshop

A few days ago i released this pack with 10 photorealistic iPhone 6 mock-ups for the Envato Market and at the moment it's a trending item at GraphicRiver!

These Photoshop files are easy to use for every designer. 10 organized high-quality PSD files with a smart object to place your design. You can easily remove the background to place your own or use the isolated hands and iPhone for sliders in your website!

You can grab this bundle for just a few bucks at GraphicRiver: http://bit.ly/iPhone6MockUps