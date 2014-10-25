Alexander Melville

I - 36 Days Of Type

I - 36 Days Of Type
Working alongside https://dribbble.com/rtldesign , we decided to start our own “36 days of type”. As we both have different visual styles (I work in 3D while Ric works in illustration) we thought It will be fun to work together on this to push each other and see what we could achieve.

This is my “I” - Spring

This is Ric's “I” - Castle
https://dribbble.com/shots/1780367-I-36-Days-of-Type

Check the whole project here: http://instagram.com/36daysoftype

Oct 25, 2014
