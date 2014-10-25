Sébastien Plaignaud

Carry on

Sébastien Plaignaud
Sébastien Plaignaud
  • Save
Carry on cover mix designers mx compil music blue aqua mountains blur fog
Download color palette

I love Designers Mx concept, I discover lot of amazing musics there and I always find one matching my mood.
Here is a concpet cover for a mix I made.
You can listen to it on Spotify.
When everything seem to fall apart, remember to carry on.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Sébastien Plaignaud
Sébastien Plaignaud

More by Sébastien Plaignaud

View profile
    • Like