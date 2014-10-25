Lucija Frljak

Emili Slastice

Lucija Frljak
Lucija Frljak
  • Save
Emili Slastice cakery sweets logo colors lines icons cake swirl cupkake
Download color palette

This is simple logo for cakery I made recently, hope you like it.
p.s. Warm thanks to @Matija for the invite :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Lucija Frljak
Lucija Frljak

More by Lucija Frljak

View profile
    • Like