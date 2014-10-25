Bernhard Wendt

Web Design for Car Retailer

web design car retailer tile design color matching responsive
A jQuery plugin fetches the main color of a random background image, to provide matching colors for the tile Backgrounds!

Defined different types for the tiles:
- Small Text
- Big Text
- Small Image Slider
- Big Image Slider
- Event Tile
- Video Tile
- Social Media Tiles
- Links to Car brands

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
