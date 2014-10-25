Alexey Shkitenkov

My Debut

Alexey Shkitenkov
Alexey Shkitenkov
  • Save
My Debut adventure camp fire illustration landscaped nature night outdoors polygon summer terrain forest
Download color palette

I’m here now!
Special thanks to Cam Macbeth for the invite!
This is first shot based on my low poly illustration.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/19285301/Islands-in-the-Sky

Alexey Shkitenkov
Alexey Shkitenkov

More by Alexey Shkitenkov

View profile
    • Like