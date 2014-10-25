Marc Anderson

TV Redesign Motion Test

Marc Anderson
Marc Anderson
  • Save
TV Redesign Motion Test tv television video navigation framework design redesign netflix motion
Download color palette

Quick little motion test for a project I've been playing with in my spare time.

Updates on twitter: @marcbanderson

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Marc Anderson
Marc Anderson
Designer, founder of rainfall . co

More by Marc Anderson

View profile
    • Like