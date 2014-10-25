Moncho Massé

Rock this shot!

Moncho Massé
Moncho Massé
  • Save
Rock this shot! rock band singer beer motion graphic character design cute
Download color palette

Hi, this is a shot for one of my last projects.
The client was the Spanish Association of Brewers, looking forward to transmit values of responsible drinking.

Check out the full project here: https://vimeo.com/104382517

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Moncho Massé
Moncho Massé
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Moncho Massé

View profile
    • Like