United States Colonial Marines Corps
I love Alien and it's sequels (all of varying quality) and was recently reading through my Colonial Marines Technical Manual and saw this logo. Thought it would be cool to flex my After Effects muscles a little. Added a few distorts and grains to give it that 1980s VHS look.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
