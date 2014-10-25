Musical Theatre Network was set up in 2005 to meet an identified need for a forum to champion musical theatre and provide a resource for all those working in the genre. This identity system reflects the service that MTN provide. MTN bring together and create connections between people in the industry. This could be for example connecting an acting group with a band and a management team. This new identity visually reflects this aspect by assembling characters from each word to create a new word beneath the logo. 92 words were suggested for the brands application.

You can view the full project here:

https://www.behance.net/jwrandall