Design for a book cover. The Fourth Flag is a novel by new author Jamie Barton. The book, set in the times of WW2, follows the journey of a young Jew who is given an unusual parting gift from her parents which holds many secrets; the symbol of the Swastika.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
