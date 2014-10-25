Ariel Hajbos
Surge Series / WIP logo icon symbol surge beacon series
Our new activity, is starting to grow :) I'm working hard on new visual identity, so it's still WIP / www.surgebeacon.com

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
