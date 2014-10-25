Liviu Cerchez

Amici - Restaurant & Cafe Theme

Liviu Cerchez
Liviu Cerchez
  • Save
Amici - Restaurant & Cafe Theme minimal clean photography theme wordpress
Download color palette

Amici is a delightful responsive WordPress theme for your luxury restaurant, cafe, spa, hotel, resort or any other business.

Check out the unique AJAX based navigation: https://themeforest.net/item/amici-a-delicious-responsive-restaurant-cafe-theme/8657802

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Liviu Cerchez
Liviu Cerchez

More by Liviu Cerchez

View profile
    • Like