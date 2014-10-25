Nicole Aitchison

Personal Identity

Personal Identity logo monogram personal identity branding svg animation
Here's a little svg animation of my logo/monogram I created for my portfolio site. Hopefully it'll be up soon!

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
