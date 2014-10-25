Grafix Ave.

Rubik's Cube WIP

Rubik's Cube WIP cinema 4d photoshop
This is my first attempt at some Rubik's Cubes. Some of the cubes are not evenly aligned with the floor. Still practicing. Shadows are off as well. Hopefully with more practice I will get the hang of creating more realistic 3D objects.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
