Digital Gold Foil

Finally figured out how to mimic gold foil stamp in Photoshop. It was my wife’s idea to attempt to recreate a vintage hymnal cover using the emerald and gold foil.

Font: http://1001fonts.com/english-towne-font.html

Texture: https://creativemarket.com/edjbrown/2558-18-Super-Duper-Paper-Textures

Gold foil: http://simplestories.com/sites/default/files/products/5917b.jpg