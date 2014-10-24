Matt Born

Digital Gold Foil

digital texture christmas carols gold foil
Finally figured out how to mimic gold foil stamp in Photoshop. It was my wife’s idea to attempt to recreate a vintage hymnal cover using the emerald and gold foil.

Font: http://1001fonts.com/english-towne-font.html
Texture: https://creativemarket.com/edjbrown/2558-18-Super-Duper-Paper-Textures
Gold foil: http://simplestories.com/sites/default/files/products/5917b.jpg

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
