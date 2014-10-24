Jenn Pereira

Image Viewer White (Lightbox) - Photo Blog

Jenn Pereira
Jenn Pereira
  • Save
Image Viewer White (Lightbox) - Photo Blog blog webdesign photo album portfolio lightbox
Download color palette

Hi Guys,

This is the Light Version of the Image Viewer. Please help, what should I go for? The darker one or the lighter version?

Thanks!

B47e0d0769ebd5911496e4dbf5ac14c6
Rebound of
Image Viewer (Lightbox) - Photo Blog
By Jenn Pereira
View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Jenn Pereira
Jenn Pereira

More by Jenn Pereira

View profile
    • Like