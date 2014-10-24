31DaysOfMonsters DAY 22: Hun-Came (One Death)

Hun-Came and Vucub Came (One Death and Seven Death) are the principle death gods of the Mayan underworld, Xibalba. In recent narratives, particularly in the oral tradition of the Lacandon people, there is only one death god (called "Kisin" in Lacandon), who acts as the antipode of the Upper God in the creation of the world and of the human body and soul. This death god inhabits an Underworld that is also the world of the dead.