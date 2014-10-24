Emily Holt

Another for the Logo Graveyard

Another for the Logo Graveyard fitness rabbit bunny hop studio logo branding
Unchosen logo option for StudioHop Fitness – A fitness membership where you get to try all kinds of studios & gyms under a single fee.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
