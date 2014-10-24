Xmplifi.com next version coming soon.

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Next version of the product marketing website coming soon. Xmplif.com is now available in both Google Play and Apple App stores. It is in its infancy and v2 is coming shortly. Sign up at xmplifi.com for free instant beta access. You need to signup to use the mobile app. Use your best brand advocates, employees, to promote your brands. Now used by Cache, Miami Children's Hospital, Rise Interactive, Smith Bucklin, Chicago Park District.