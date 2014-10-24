Liam Shalon

Workout Icons - Freebie Sketch

Liam Shalon
Liam Shalon
  • Save
Workout Icons - Freebie Sketch freebie icon workout inspiration sketch treadmill bench press free download awesome
Download color palette

Hey guys!

What's your workout? Feel free to download them for sketch here.

Use them wherever you want, the list of icons:
1. Declined Bench Press
2. Bench Press
3. Treadmill
4. Stair Climber
5. Arm Builder
6. Rowing Machine

Make sure to follow me for some more freebies!

Thanks,
Liam

Twitter | Behance

Liam Shalon
Liam Shalon

More by Liam Shalon

View profile
    • Like