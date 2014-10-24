Workout Icons - Freebie Sketch

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey guys!
What's your workout? Feel free to download them for sketch here.
Use them wherever you want, the list of icons:
1. Declined Bench Press
2. Bench Press
3. Treadmill
4. Stair Climber
5. Arm Builder
6. Rowing Machine
Make sure to follow me for some more freebies!
Thanks,
Liam
Twitter | Behance