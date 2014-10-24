Zac Dixon
IV

Space Short Asteroids

Zac Dixon
IV
Zac Dixon for IV
Hire Us
  • Save
Space Short Asteroids animation flat short film space ship asteroids dark particles 2d
Download color palette

I'm currently finishing up my very first animated short film! Its a minimal adventure to the stars & beyond. More to come very soon!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
IV
IV
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by IV

View profile
    • Like