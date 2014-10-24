Christopher Guadarrama

Danckut's Business Card

Danckut's Business Card business card vintage script barber letterpress black gold metallic
Business card design for the new Danckut's brand identity. Letterpress on French Paper's Black Speckletone, with Metallic Gold and White inks.

