Jeffrey Jorgensen
Mixpanel

Rocket Ship 2

Jeffrey Jorgensen
Mixpanel
Jeffrey Jorgensen for Mixpanel
Hire Us
  • Save
Rocket Ship 2 rocket illustration flat drawing lines line design icon
Download color palette

Having more fun with rockets - a little less color and a more serious style on this version.

56bb2253986998765cf17c934b128aa9
Rebound of
Rocket Ship
By Jeffrey Jorgensen
View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Mixpanel
Mixpanel
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Mixpanel

View profile
    • Like