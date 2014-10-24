Andrew Joyce

Modernzilla Windows 8 FTP Program

Modernzilla Windows 8 FTP Program metro dark red clean windows
Full image at http://i.imgur.com/kwrp1Tp.jpg

I wanted to make a Metro-style app that balances information density with clear and attractive design. I'd be pretty happy if my FileZilla looked half as nice. Questions, comments? This is still a WIP, especially the top tabs.

Thanks to Nextgen Reader and Internet Explorer for being well-designed. New revisions coming soon, including the appbar.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
