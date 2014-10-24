Crystal Barrineau

Interactive Brochure Touchscreen Display

Interactive Brochure Touchscreen Display interactive brochure touchscreen display
Home screen and sub screens for an interactive brochure touchscreen display. Instead of overprinting paper brochures, members inside the credit union can select and print information as needed. Housed inside our retail branch.

