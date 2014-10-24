Lukasz Bachur | Frisk Web Studio

Shaken Font (WIP)

Shaken Font (WIP) font font system display funny hand-drawn decorative layered
Shooting while in progress (now you can buy it on Creative Market).

Planning the biggest amount of layers amongst all Frisk Web Studio fonts including Outline, Doubled and two Shadows.

Any feedback appreciated!

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
