Jay Freestone

The Basic Brockmann

Jay Freestone
Jay Freestone
  • Save
The Basic Brockmann website grid eye swiss
Download color palette

Gave a bit of polish to 'The Basic Brockmann', my set of SASS grid mixins. It's incredibly simple but lets me build out a pre-conceived grid fast (and with libsass).

http://jayfreestone.github.io/basic-brockmann/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Jay Freestone
Jay Freestone

More by Jay Freestone

View profile
    • Like