Snapd Send2

snapd ios animation pixate iphone app
Animation when a user invites a friend using snapd app.

Inspiration was from Googles Material guidelines but just wanted to create some fun behind an interaction.

Created using PIxate then recorded my screen using Yosemite and then fettled in Photoshop to create the GIF.

Hope you enjoy

www.yousnapd.me - check it out

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
