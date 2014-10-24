Gwen Penn

LINE Stickers

Gwen Penn
Gwen Penn
  • Save
LINE Stickers gwenpenn penguin character line line stamp line sticker sticker rabbit illustration kawaii cute
Download color palette

Now Available: LINE Stickers!
If you use the LINE Messenger app on your iOS or Android device, you can use Gwen Penn and her British friend Charles in your everyday conversations :)

You can purchase here:
https://store.line.me/stickershop/product/1042768

Or search for "Gwen Penn" in the LINE app sticker shop!

Gwen Penn
Gwen Penn

More by Gwen Penn

View profile
    • Like