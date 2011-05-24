Jeremy Holmes

Tall Tales a Brewin' Poster

Jeremy Holmes
Jeremy Holmes
Hire Me
  • Save
Tall Tales a Brewin' Poster illustration type mutt ink beards
Download color palette

I can finally show the poster in it's entirety. Here's a link to see the finished piece: http://tiny.cc/34pnz

Here's a link to purchase: http://tiny.cc/t9ouo

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2011
Jeremy Holmes
Jeremy Holmes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Holmes

View profile
    • Like