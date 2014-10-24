Anthony Prior

Snapd Send

Anthony Prior
Anthony Prior
  • Save
Snapd Send snapd gif animation ios app iphone pixate
Download color palette

Animation when a user sends an image using snapd app.

Inspiration was from Googles Material guidelines but just wanted to create some fun behind an interaction.

Created using PIxate then recorded my screen using Yosemite and then fettled in Photoshop to create the GIF.

Hope you enjoy

www.yousnapd.me - check it out

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Anthony Prior
Anthony Prior

More by Anthony Prior

View profile
    • Like