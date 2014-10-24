Snapd Send

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Animation when a user sends an image using snapd app.
Inspiration was from Googles Material guidelines but just wanted to create some fun behind an interaction.
Created using PIxate then recorded my screen using Yosemite and then fettled in Photoshop to create the GIF.
Hope you enjoy
www.yousnapd.me - check it out