José Ernesto Rodríguez

Oliver Kahn Interview - Plasticine Infographic

José Ernesto Rodríguez
José Ernesto Rodríguez
  • Save
Oliver Kahn Interview - Plasticine Infographic oliver kahn sound infographic interview visualization vortex clay plasticine soccer sphere ball
Download color palette

Each sphere represents a word from a legendary interview with Oliver Kahn. The bigger the sphere the louder and stronger the word. I used red as the base color for the reporter and blue for Oliver Kahn. When they were speaking nervously I added white plasticine, yellow when laughing and brown when Kahn didn't give a ****.

Full interview here.

José Ernesto Rodríguez
José Ernesto Rodríguez

More by José Ernesto Rodríguez

View profile
    • Like