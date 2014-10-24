Gaston Figueroa

Animation experiment #3

Gaston Figueroa
Gaston Figueroa
  • Save
Animation experiment #3 gif css velocity.js animation dots web
Download color palette

Having a lot of fun with these web animations. Check out the live version here: http://codepen.io/gastonfig/pen/ftkrC.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Gaston Figueroa
Gaston Figueroa

More by Gaston Figueroa

View profile
    • Like