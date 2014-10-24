Sara Goehner

Big Teeth Productions Reel Intro Teaser

Sara Goehner
Sara Goehner
  • Save
Big Teeth Productions Reel Intro Teaser magic frame by animation loop
Download color palette

This is a little somethin' I've been working on for Big Teeth and their 2015 demo reel intro. I've been working in such a clean style lately that this was a surprisingly difficult challenge for me to make it look more "rough" and not so precise. Let me know what you think!

Make sure to click 2x

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Sara Goehner
Sara Goehner

More by Sara Goehner

View profile
    • Like