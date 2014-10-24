Sean Patrick Cumiskey

Mean Tweets

illustration photoshop character character design
Illustration used for the "Mean Tweets" segment of a CNN pilot. The goal was a combination of the Twitter bird and Angry Birds.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
