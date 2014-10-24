Cory Miller

Three Words T-Shirt Packaging

Cory Miller
Cory Miller
Three Words T-Shirt Packaging
Every shirt purchased from Three Words Apparel is hand-packaged, complete with fantastic French Paper wrapping that has been subtly embossed, a hand-stamped size tag that is marked for sizing, and all wrapped tight with waxed thread.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
Cory Miller
Cory Miller

