New Personal Branding Logo

sans serif yellow dark grey developer designer rough edges
I am working on rebranding my self and relaunching my personal site. I have finalized my logo and will move on to designing the actual site soon! For some context I am a web designer and developer, hence the little carrot brackets.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
