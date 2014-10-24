Lizelle Galaz

Clock design for my senior thesis: Resources.

Our wealth is the sum total of all resources that deliver well being. This clock represents the ideal perception of this by placing equal value among nature, people, and economy.

It's amazing what two and a half hours worth of laser cutting can deliver!

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
