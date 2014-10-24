🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Clock design for my senior thesis: Resources.
Our wealth is the sum total of all resources that deliver well being. This clock represents the ideal perception of this by placing equal value among nature, people, and economy.
It's amazing what two and a half hours worth of laser cutting can deliver!