Web Designer Wanted!

Web Together are looking to recruit a talented designer. This is your chance to work with an excellent team on amazing projects.

Since 2002, we have been embracing art, marketing and technology and have embedded it into everything we do today.

We are the only digital agency to be shortlisted for BOTH the ‘Web Design’ and ‘Web Development’ categories at the Net Visionary Awards 2014.

To apply, please contact me or send your CV to jobs@webtogether.ie and reference Dribbble in the subject.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
