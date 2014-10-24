Lane Fujita
Braintree v.zero - Team Badge

Braintree v.zero - Team Badge badge patch illustration design line art
Made this fun bombradier-inspired badge for everyone on the Braintree SDK team. Hoodies incoming!

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
