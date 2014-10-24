What's Your Favorite Scary Movie Quote

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
HALLOWEEN GIVEAWAY! Tag a friend and comment below with your favorite scary movie quote to enter to win a free hand lettered wallpaper of your phrase! There will be 3 winners chosen and announced next week just in time for Halloween! Good luck.