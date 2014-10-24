Mariesa Dale

Dribbble Background Pattern for Nvite

Mariesa Dale
Mariesa Dale
  • Save
Dribbble Background Pattern for Nvite icons dribbble illustration background pattern ui meetup mouse ipad macbook basketball coffee
Download color palette

Working on something for Dribbble via the @nvite team and having a blast turning my hand-drawn icons into a seamless pattern. Keep an eye out, you might see this thing around at your next Dribbble Meetup!

Mariesa Dale
Mariesa Dale

More by Mariesa Dale

View profile
    • Like